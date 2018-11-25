2018-11-03 Tesla Strong

Posted on by

2018-11-03 Tesla

Tesla Strong, daughter of science-hero Tom Strong and a rugged science-hero in her own right. Tom Strong is a creation of Alan Moore/ Chris Sprouse and appeared in America’s Best Comics, part of DC’s Wildstorm imprint. The books ran through most of the 2000s and are among the best comics of the new millennium.

Additional references can be found at:

  •  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tom_Strong
  •  https://www.amazon.com/Tom-Strong-Deluxe-Vol-1/dp/1401225365/ref=sr_1_5?ie=UTF8&qid=1543168999&sr=8-5&keywords=tom+strong+book+1

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s