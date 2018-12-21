Class Portrait

When NSCC kicked me to the curb last summer my Beautiful Saxon Princess told me that the only thing that had changed was the size of my classes. – before I had anywhere from 25 to 30 students but now I just have one – my grandson Jayden.

I couldn’t agree more. Jayden is just the latest in a succession of kids growing up in my studio. We had a great day in the studio today learning about sculpture and sculpting tools and as we were finishing up BSP decided to take pictures.

Initial shot

Attitude Adjustment

Final version….