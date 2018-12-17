Sketchbook 17 DEC 2018

I have to consider this sketchbook drawing to be a “qualified success”. I’m happy enough with the drawing but at the same time I am frustrated with the way some of the thinner black lines have faded, changed colors and bled into large areas of color. The pens and markers didn’t work as expected.

In our age of instant/constant feedback manufacturers change products to follow changing market trends which may or may not be really there. It used to be that I knew what each medium, support and tool did both by themselves and combined with each other but now I have to make preliminary tests for everything – even sketchbook drawings.