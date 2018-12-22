1969: Bah….humbug?

This week’s Saturday Morning/Evening re-run. I’m happy to say that the Christmas season is not quite as bleak in 2018 as it was five years ago when I first wrote this. Whether that change is due to a genuine change of heart or just fatigue I have no clue, all I know is that things are different now… different and better.
Have I already mentioned that I hate Christmas?
My enmity to this time of year has little to do with the actual day but rather the personal history that surrounds it. Name a personal disaster or heartbreak in my life and odds are the event happened either in December or within 2 weeks north or south of that month. I’m not going to produce an itemized list but if you really want to know why I dread the twelfth month of the year, and why I am miserable to live with during that time send a private message. If I get enough a large enough response I’ll elaborate a bit and then you’ll know why my dear sweetheart deserves a six-figure cash bonus, the Victoria Cross and immediate translation for simply enduring my presence during the holidays, much less talk or interact with me in any way.
Christmas wasn’t always…
View original post 626 more words