Midnight Son (the next phase!)

ttps://www.amazon.com/Life-Times-Midnight-Son-Growing-ebook/dp/B084H7FTSD/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=Life+and+times+of+A+Midnight+Son&qid=1581091271&sr=8-2

Well, my book is up on Amazon! Right now we have just the e-book (still tweaking the print version). If you are an Amazon Prime member you can read it for free as it has been designated as a Kindle Unlimited book for at least the next month, which is actually a good thing as it builds readership for first time authors. It also allows those of you who bought books via the Kickstarter to review the book as a verified Amazon reader, which insures that you can indeed review the book. Please share this information with family, friends, co-workers – anyone that would be interested and inclined to leave a positive review.

…and I have to confess that saying something like that is difficult for me to do, not that I don’t believe my book is good but I was raised with the idea that talking yourself up was in very bad taste, but modern commerce is all about the “likes”. There are some minor format issues brought about by the conversion to the Kindle format but the writing is the same solid stuff you’ve been reading here for the last seven years.