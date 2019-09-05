An Incredible First Day!

(One of my responsibilities during the Midnight Son Kickstarter campaign will be regular updates which I will also publish here on my blog.  The campaign  is going pretty good.)

This Kickstarter campaign is a first for me – I’ve pledged a half-dozen times but never been a participant so I had no preconceived notions of how things would be. I certainly didn’t anticipate a first day as “fast” as this one and I’m curious to see how the rest of the campaign works out.

…and there has been a wonderful bonus to the day as well. One of first pledges came from Dan Smith, grandson of Alaskan broadcasting legend Reuben Gaines. My family listened to the radio a LOT when I was growing up in Alaska – true day-time TV didn’t happen until I was thirteen and one radio personality we particularly enjoyed listening to was Reuben Gaines.

Composed of equal parts poet, journalist, and humorist, Gaines’ wit and insight  combined with a distinctive vocal delivery into life on the Last Frontier helped our family of seven cheechakos (newcomers) adjust into life on the Last Frontier during the time covered by Midnight Son.

