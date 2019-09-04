“On your mark…get set…g-“

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1765685724/midnight-son

This is the URL for the prelaunch page for my Midnight Son Kickstarter project. At this point the intestinal Stukas are diving and bombing with a vengeance as the launch inches closer and closer. It’s been a challenging experience learning a new process like Kickstarter while coping with my recent medical developments and I would have given up long ago if it weren’t for Marc Miller’s guidance and efforts.

We’re tying up all the last details so keep checking periodically – and please get the word out to your family, friends, co-workers – anyone you can think of. With FaceBook’s infamous “friend-algorithm” I have no way of knowing if my post there will reach more than 25 people, so I can use all the help I can get.