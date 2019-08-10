How Much Skin is “In”?

David R. Deitrick, Designer

Women are beautiful.

No surprise there I guess. It makes me think of a comedy routine I heard back during the late ‘80s when every show on cable featured a brick wall. (You know the brick wall that aspiring stand-up comedians would do their bit in front of?) I can’t remember the guy’s name but his routine went something like this:

“Women are beautiful – but they are crazy. They’re crazy because women love men, and men are ugly!”

I was cursed/blessed with the inability to draw women very well until I slid over the crest of the ridge in middle age. It obviously was a curse because it made my job as an illustrator that much more difficult, but it was also a blessing. Who knows what would have filled my sketchbook at age 18 had I been able to draw women like I can draw them now? I know my buddy…