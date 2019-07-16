…when is a cut-paper sculpture not a cut-paper sculpture?

That’s a question I answered during the spring of 1989 while teaching an introductory illustration course at Kenai Peninsula College (KPC) in Soldotna, Alaska. One of the last assignments I had the class do illustrate an historical event using cut-paper sculpture. I had fully intended on working alongside the class members and illustrating a cathaphract (armored horseman) from the Romano-British period of the 5th century but got stalled on the concept and finished it off in my regular airbrush/paint/pencil illustration technique.

This painting is the result. It measures 9″X12″ and was rendered on illustration board, I still wince a little when I see it – I had this great idea about using plastic window screen mesh for the chain mail but it would be another fifteen years before my cut-paper skills would be up to the task.