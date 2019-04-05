New Batgirl figure (Stephanie Brown version)

2019-03-04 Main Batgirl figure Reworked

Last Christmas I wrote about Unrequited, a Batgirl-themed cut-paper piece I did almost ten years ago. While I’ve always been fond of the concept the main figure quickly cooled off for me so I decided to extensively rework the project, keeping  the Bat-Mite figure and the odd utility belt pouch but disposing of everything else.

I finished the new main figure today and as I look at it three things come to mind:

  • While the differences are not screamingly obvious I am very glad I re-did the Batgirl figure.
  • I’d forgotten how challenging cut-paper work can be.
  • It’s been a great warm-up for my upcoming book cover-to-be.

It’s been a while since my last large CPS but I’ve thankfully retained, even refined all the pertinent skills. The next step is to create a new environment then reassemble all the components into a single composition

 

