Dog King John: Page 7

2019-02-02 Bony Express Glider (DRAFT)

This latest  installment in Dog King John and The Stolen Syrup depicts a Bony Express Glider.

For those of you just tuning into our program: Dog King John is  story I am writing for my grandchildren, but when I finish the story I am planning on publishing a book version either through Amazon or Kickstarter. The story actually has two types of pages, with the story being told on the right-hand pages and background material presented on left-hand pages. Right now I’m only sharing the right-hand pages – a move that is both a  marketing measure for the eventual book as well as a way to keep things special for the grandkids.

Spacing out the pages also gives me a chance to correct/tweak details as ideas come to me throughout the process – which makes each book I make for the kids an artists proof.

One change will be a subtitle: printed below  Dog King John and The Stolen Syrup will  be a line that states “a story for the precocious fifth-grader in us all.”

