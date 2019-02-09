CCC: Creative Curmudgeon Commentary 1

David R. Deitrick, Designer

This has nothing to do with the Great Depression (Civilian Conservation Corps)

It has nothing do with U.S. Army’s FM 100-5 (Command, Control & Communications)

The Cyrillic acronym for “Union of Soviet Socialist Republics” (CCCP) is right-out as well

“CCC”? Creative Curmudgeon Commentary!

Also known as all the stuff I wish I’d known before I took on this line or work. College gave me little-to-no preparation for the practical side of creative work nor had I any mentors when I launched “Pendrake Studio” in May of 1953. As is the case for gaining parenting skills, professional development usually meant taking the test first and then getting the lesson.

At times it was like I was playing tennis with a hand grenade for the ball – with the pin half-pulled. No one should have to work that hard or end up that crispy for a career so at…