CCC: Creative Curmudgeon Commentary 1

Saturday Morning Rerun for 09 FEB 2019. Up to this point I’ve been re-running life-stories but I’m switching to professional commentary for awhile. This post figures in long-term plans for a book on the business aspects and technical aspects of a creative career and if nothing else a rerun/relook this gives me a chance to refine things a bit.
This has nothing to do with the Great Depression (Civilian Conservation Corps)
It has nothing do with U.S. Army’s FM 100-5 (Command, Control & Communications)
The Cyrillic acronym for “Union of Soviet Socialist Republics” (CCCP) is right-out as well
“CCC”? Creative Curmudgeon Commentary!
Also known as all the stuff I wish I’d known before I took on this line or work. College gave me little-to-no preparation for the practical side of creative work nor had I any mentors when I launched “Pendrake Studio” in May of 1953. As is the case for gaining parenting skills, professional development usually meant taking the test first and then getting the lesson.
At times it was like I was playing tennis with a hand grenade for the ball – with the pin half-pulled. No one should have to work that hard or end up that crispy for a career so at…
