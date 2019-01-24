Reworked Hansen’s Roughriders

One of the reasons I embarked on my long-term figure drawing program in the early 2000’s was a comment I once received about the drawing this image replaces.

“Oh – it’s a female figure? I never realized that!”

Granted, field operations leaves little time for beauty care, but I never made a mistake identifying gender when I was in the military myselfr so the comment stung a little…and that’s probably why my female figures are now a little more glam. True, the uniform on this particular cone-rifleman is a tad more snug than the way it was in the original drawing, but I did forego high-heel combat boots.

Original 1986 version: