Reworked Hansen’s Roughriders

2019-01-03 hansen's roughriders rework

One of the reasons I embarked on my long-term figure drawing program in the early 2000’s  was a comment I once received about the  drawing this image replaces.

“Oh – it’s a female figure? I never realized that!”

Granted, field operations leaves little time for beauty care, but I never made a mistake identifying gender when I was in the military myselfr so the comment stung a little…and that’s probably why my female figures are now a little more glam. True, the uniform on this particular cone-rifleman is a tad more snug than the way it was  in the original drawing, but I did forego high-heel combat boots.

Original 1986 version:

hansen's roughriders 1986

