A Shameless Plug…

Sculptors are the bikers of the art world : brash, strong-willed and you’ll rarely find one that will concede anything to another artist…which makes this post a bit unusual. I recently commissioned a custom action figure from Jay Sabich at 37 Custom Toys and I have to tell you he does Grade-A work and I would be hard pressed to match it.

The figure depicts Rogue from the X-men wearing the red & black uniform she wore in the pages of X-TREME X-MEN, a look that I refer to her regular green/yellow aerobics instructor look. TOYBIZ released a figure in that uniform in 2006 but unfortunately they gave her that anorexic look that was so popular for female figures at that time,

(…or as my daughter said at the time “I just pretend they’ve been very, very sick)

This figure has also been done in the whimsical style of the old Justice League: International figure line which in turn was based on the animated series of the same name. It’s also been done very, very well and you’d be hard put to distinguish it from a factory figure. The sculpting is crisp, and the surface finish is understated and uniform. I usually keep my figures stored away but this young lady has a place of honor on my desk.

If you’re interested you can contact Jay at 37 CustomToys on most social media platforms or you can email him directly at capmarvelfan@yahoo. Please check his work out and do business with him if you can. He’s a little guy competing with the corporations and he deserves the support.