DR Venus : Color version

Again – a color version of a drawing that I’ve shown here in the past as a black & white image: My version of Venus from FIREBALL XL5 with some “tweaking” in both appearance and ability.

(It occurs to me that in our current socio-political environment someone could assume some sort of sordid intent with my use of the word “tweak” but please be reassured there is no ulterior motive.)

There’s a bit of challenge in maintaining uniformity in the XL5 crew (especially after you’ve seen color photos) so I kept the good doctor’s green jumpsuit but gave her a pointy-shouldered jacket to match Steve Zodiac’s uniform.

It also seemed a perfect situation for my beloved Trap-Jaw palette comprised of the tropical magentas/oranges and turquoises of that particular He-Man adversary. However, I was putting this together it occurred to me that those colors just a matter of horking from Filmation’ s color choice – some of those colors can be found in vivid sunsets of both dawn and dusk in Alaska.

…and there’s yet another influence, one that I thought I’d imagined for years – a toy set called Hamilton’s Invaders that was on the market for the blink-of-an-eye in 1964. It also used colors like chartreuse and turquoise found in my “Trap-jaw Palette” and while print advertisements were the only presence Hamilton Invaders had in the Last Frontier, what I saw was intriguing enough to have a permanent aesthetic influence on me.