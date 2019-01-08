The Rekindle School

I don’t know how many of my readers live in Seattle, but if you do live in the Emerald City, work in a creative field  and are interested in professional development I would recommend enrolling in The Rekindle School (https://www.classesandworkshops.com/). Rekindle is an independent education program  loosely affiliated with the  Seattle Experimental College and features classes in traditional art, cartooning, writing and film-making.

Nils Osmar is the writer, director, producer, principal and chief cook/bottlewasher of this program and every semester he puts together an entire academic program from scratch. Even if his former  students didn’t sing his praises as a teacher and creative professional I would still recommend him highly, if nothing else but for the firm shove he gave me towards professionalism when I was taking baby steps towards a creative career 40 years ago.

nils

Nils is one of those rarest of animals – an established creative professional who is also a decent teacher. Not only can he walk the walk, he can talk the talk….and you’ll understand him when he does.

