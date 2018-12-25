1975: A Better Christmas

David R. Deitrick, Designer

I have yet to utter my traditional Yuletide greeting (“I >bleep< hate Christmas!”) but I have found that to be the case as I have been drifting through this emotional wasteland known as December as I have every year since 1966. You’d think with my Arctic upbringing I’d at least like the weather, but I don’t. It just seems like the recurring irritants of life intensity during the closing of the year, things like:

Financial strain

Homesickness

Disagreements with my Beautiful Saxon Princess over correct holiday traditions

…the fact that every disaster in my life has happened during the closing-of-the-year holidays

I’m not kidding. Disaster seeks out my Christmas like a starving eagle circles a bunny burrow – and we’re not talking about minor things like a stubbed toe or getting the Power Droid instead of Carbonite Han Solo in my stocking. We’re talking major life-changing events such as: