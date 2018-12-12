I’ve lost count/track of all the reboots in DC Comics during the last couple of years, reboots that have been mildly disappointing in that a character I am following will either disappear or change beyond recognition. Such was the case with the disappearance of the Stephanie Brown version of Batgirl dating from earlier in this decade. Not wanting to see the character completely disappear I decided to create an image of her for my studio – and since I like more light-hearted books like Amanda Conner’s work on Power Girl I came up with the composition pictured below.

The failed romance between Batgirl and Bat-mite depicted in Unrequited is something that would fit in the aforementioned books but as I was comparing the finished art is on the left with the preliminary sketch to the right I realized that this was another case where I liked the sketch much, much more that the finished art.

There is something magic in a sketch – a promise of good things to come, a promise that is not always kept. Fortunately with my cut-paper work a do-over is relatively painless …and Unrequited is definitely headed for a do-over.

I think this time I am just going to scan up and work directly from the Batgirl sketch…