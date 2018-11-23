Good Knight, Felix Knight

Re-run Saturday is rolling around twelve hours early this week. I’ve been comparatively healthy as of late but I’m starting to wheeze/sniffle and that has me a little worried. I battled bronchitis six times last year, with the last bout pegging the needle on the Scare-o-meter so I am going to take things easy for a bit. I will try to keep writing but just to be sure….
This is a hard one to write. We all want to be the good guy and it is hard to admit to having been cruel. At least for me it is.
Felix Knight was an army buddy of mine back in the early 1980s. To be totally accurate he was more of a church/Scouting/army buddy of mine; we were both serving at the same base but saw each other more at church and Scout meetings that we ever did while in uniform. I don’t think that I ever saw him without a big smile on his face, but that big smile hid a lot of pain.
A decade earlier he had been an Army aviator serving in Viet-Nam, flying the OH-6 scout helicopter (a.k.a. “loach”). As was the case with most Hughes Aircraft products the OH-6 was extremely survivable; in the case of a crash the rotor blades would detach…
