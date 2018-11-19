2018: I Wish I’d Written That.

It takes a certain level of hubris to “live out loud”1 as a columnist or blogger – you have to have a fair amount of confidence in your ability to crunch words in an effective and entertaining way. I do a pretty fair job, but there are times when I’m taken down a notch or two – humbling moments that involve me coming up against a passage in someone else’s work that just so FREAKING GOOD it knocks me back on my literary fourth-point-of-contact

…passages like the following:

“Gentlemen, we’ve got a date with destiny, and it looks like she’s ordered the lobster “Mists soft and transparent as excuses flapped across pastures the color of crap-table felt” “She had that mistreated and neglected look, like an encyclopedia that had been owned by stupid people”. “I’m not saying it’s been too windy, but there’s a witch’s feet sticking out from under the house and everything’s in color: “He’s so dense – this morning after formation I caught him sitting in the cab of his deuce-and-a-half trying to read an M&M”

Recognize any of them?

I’ll share the sources in a day or two.

A phrase shamelessly horked from superstar columnist Anna Quindlen.