Friend Events!

It’s tough maintaining a social life when you’re stuck in a studio most of the time, so it’s a real treat when an unexpected “frent” (friend event) happens in my life. It’s even better when more than one of these “frents” happen in short order, which is exactly what came about this last month.

The first good news involves Oscar Hokeah, a digital-age friend whom I’ve never physically met but who shares a love for accurately launching words in the same way an expert marksman likes to hit the “ten-ring”. Oscar just got a book deal and while most writers write because word-crunching is woven into their DNA it’s always nice to get some of that external validation1.

The other “frent” involves a buddy from years ago, and by “years ago” I mean decades . Dave Doering was a fellow member of The Happy Valley Space Academy 2 a loose-knit group of artists and fans living in the Provo-Orem area in the late 1980s. We’d meet once a month to socialize and share our work but Dave wasn’t above about stopping by during the month as well…and more importantly wasn’t above serving as an impromptu model when I needed reference material and the deadline was short.

Dave is a writer/podcaster interested in the fan/mundane interface and since the early 1980’s has been instrumental in both the establishment and conduct of a writer’s conference dubbed Life, The Universe and Everything. Dave and I lost contact when my family and I left Utah Valley in 1987 and I was pleasantly surprised to get a phone call from him during an otherwise dismal week.

Below is an example of a last-minute modeling job Dave sat in on: