The Avengers Mansion

Avengers MansionLife seems to be dominated by friction between factions:

  • North Vs. South
  • Republican Vs. Democrat
  • Beatles vs. The Rolling Stones
  • Marvel vs DC

In that last line up I’ve traditionally lined up with DC, but there was a time (1967-68) when I was a devoted Marvel fan – I joined M.M.M.S. (Merry Marvel Marching Society) not just once, but twice, thought I have to admit the second time around was mostly to get the full-color membership button.

(In retrospect I should have saved my buck as all the button got me was a lunch-time beat down.)

I went through a period of renewed Marvelmania in the mid-2000s, so it should be no surprise that my trip to Manhattan in 2006 would include visiting the site of the Avengers mansion…or at least as close as I could get to that mythical address.

(yep, that’s me in trimmer times)

