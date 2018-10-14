1966: Fighting Crime on Scout Lake Loop Road

David R. Deitrick, Designer

I’m not sure what initially (please forgive the pun) drew me to comics and superheroes. The genre was not nearly as popular then as it is now so it wasn’t a social thing. I liked the art…but there was something about the idea of making people safe and avenging wrongs that really appealed to me. Having endured varying degrees of pain at the hands of others I liked the idea of someone preventing that sort of thing.

My cousin Gary introduced me to comics in the early sixties but the hook was set during the summer of 1964 not too long after the Good Friday earthquake. I can trace my interest to three specific issues:

Detective Comics # 327 “ The Mystery of The Menacing Mask”

World’s Finest #142 “ The Composite Superman”

Justice League of America “29 “Crisis on Earth-Three.”

My buddies and I had a great time reading…