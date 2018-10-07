Another Thirty-year Old Drawing

This dates from back when we were house-sitting for my parents in Sterling in the late 1980s. I sold the original years ago but I think it measured about six inches on the vertical side.

As for inspiration there are three things going on here:

I’ve always liked the way Val Paul Taylor works Pacific Northwest themes into his work – Val and I were classmates for one all-too-short years at BYU. I’ve been a fan of alternate history since Kirk Mitchell’s Procurator series in the mid-Eighties and I take great delight in designing arms and equipment for “What if” scenarios. While the Kenai Peninsula art “scene” had opened up immeasurably since I left home in 1971, it was still very much dominated in 1988 by touristy themes such as moose, mountains, the Northern Lights and PUFFINS!

We couldn’t go anywhere without running into paintings of puffins….