Easter Eggs and Retro-Design

I’m not the first artist to hide Easter Eggs in work, but I think I might be in contention for the title of “most obscure reference.”. Take the nice little pen & ink drawing I did in the summer of 1988 depicting a British tank crew on the Western Desert ca. 1941. In the foreground is the commander sipping a mug of tea, in the background was an-obviously-recently-shot-down pterodactyl and on the hull of the tank itself is painting the Cross of St. George.

Unfortunately it all worked out the way a visiting friend predicted: ” Nice drawing but no one will get the reference”

Today’s drawing falls into much the same category…

Never mind the fact that the idea has been retro-designed to approximately TL 1939…