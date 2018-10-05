1965: “Luuuuu-jon! Luuuuu-jon!”

David R. Deitrick, Designer

During her life my Grandmother went from “if man were meant to fly God would have given him wings” to “that’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind”. There’s no denying that the world has changed radically in the last century but there was a time in my life when I thought all the really cool stuff had already happened before my time. I was mistaken. (I promise to not queue up “We Didn’t Start the Fire” by Billy Joel at this point)

There actually have been a lot of changes in my life but most of those changes have been subtle. For example, when we moved to Sterling, Alaska in the summer of 1964 most people – including many Alaskans – had no idea where Sterling was located but since that time the Kenai Peninsula has become a very popular vacation site. The spot at…