2018: Stumble Fairy (Color Version)

Long before I was a college professor, design professional or military officer I was a working man. I worked as a janitor, a grocery clerk, roofer, carpenter, ranch hand, firefighter, landscaper, inventory recorder, oil field hand and general maintenance worker for an apartment complex. Other than during my time in the oil industry I was paid a fairly modest wage, but it never occurred to me to cop an attitude about my situation…and I don’t recall being on the receiving end of the grief customers heap on people working in the service sector in the new millennium.

What the h*ll happened?

(At this point you’re probably wondering if

Did I remember to take my meds today?

What does this have to do with the color image I’m posting today.)

Usually I get my copy work done at the local Office Max by a young lady names Sarah, who is has a professional mind-set much like my friends and I had back in the Seventies. Sarah has a BFA in graphic design and is working on another related degree – and while others a similar situation have acted as though the job is a major step down Sarah always turns in outstanding work. I do what I can to help her out but company policy forbids tips and there are only so many times I can file one those good service nomination forms for her.

However, there is one other way I can show my thanks, and that’s by telling you that she did NOT make the color copy/scan I’m posting today. Sarah has weekends off but I wanted to appease my inner OCD demons and show this image today.

(FYI, she made the scan of Stargirl that I put up a day or two ago.)

To be fair this kind of drawing is tough to scan. One slip with that salmon colored ground tone and the whole palette is messed up and it is never easy capturing the subtle nuances of marbilized paper.

In the future I’ll try to time things so Sarah does all my scans in the future…