2018: Small Victories

Imagine simultaneously dealing with:

the Super Bowl on the big-screen

Infinity War playing on your lap-top

a conference call going on your smart-phone

your ailing mother on the landline while

your mechanic is on call-waiting with an estimate for repairs to your truck

a young child tugging on your sleeve

Welcome to the world of adult attention deficit disorder.

I can’t help but wonder what my life would have been like had Ritalin been available in the early Sixties. At the very least I’d have avoided the treatment that was in place for attention deficit at the time ( a smack on the head with a snarled command to “sit still and pay attention”). While I was fortunate in eventually developing coping mechanisms, the deficit makes it all too easy to constantly run the woulda/coulda/shoulda tapes in the back of my mind.

It took years to figure out that there was problem, then more years to learn that the solution wasn’t a matter of getting rid of the problem as much as accommodating it, and that progress was not going to be very quick or all-encompassing.

…so please forgive me if I take great delight in small accomplishments, like

Letting myself off the hook for mistakes made decades ago.

Setting aside concern over what might happen in the future.

Living in the present and enjoying the day.