Working Drawings for Cut-Paper Sculpt

Enjoying a motion picture at age 9 entailed a lot more than just sitting in the theater – as soon as I got home I’d want to “play” the movie and act out scenes as a way of prolonging the excitement. Reading my Legion of Superheroes books has punched some of the same buttons a movie does but at 65 jumping off the deck while clad in Spandex just isn’t going to happen. At this stage of my life maintaining a link with the excitement entails some sort of creative work and this time around it will mean a cut-paper sculpt.

In addition to the actual construction of the figures themselves I use a lot of paper in preparatory work. I carefully draw each figure/component , then make a dozen copies of each drawing. Then I cut each drawing into pieces I will then use as templates in making individual parts…and those parts will then be assembled into major figures. The drawings you see here depict Phantom Girl, Bouncing Boy and Ultra Boy; I may be adding another figure (Shrinking Violet) to the composition later on if the design can accommodate her.