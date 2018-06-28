Work in Progress: Un-named “Long-Skinny”

I start out most projects with a very distinct vision of the end product. Part of that stems from years doing work under contract…but I am also very strong-willed. There are times when I am not so rigid – marbleizing paper appeals to me not just as a means to an end but for the process itself. I’m creating but I have very little control over what’s going on.

…then there’s the middle-of-the-road project where I’m working in disciplined manner but not locked into a specific composition or message. I call these my “Jung” paintings where I just start drawing, then sit back, look at the panel and try to tap into my subconscious/unconscious mind. Therapy through painting.

This is one of those therapeutic paintings in progress. I don’t have a title yet and My Beautiful Saxon Princess will be working on it with me – I’m a little shaky with a brush right now. While some of the elements are familiar to the work I have done in the past the combinations have no strong relationship in my mind – at least for now.

…and yes, he is whittling a wrench out of a piece of wood.