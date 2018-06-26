Time (Again) For A Change

Some artists grumble about cropping work for these mastheads but I kind of like the format. My Beautiful Saxon Princess and I did field-of-vision research in the late 1980’s and found out that this lengthy horizontal format is closest to how humans take in their visual environment – which leads me to speculate on whether that is due to humans moving as pack animals or a result of the same.

Consequently I went through a “long-skinny” phase in the early 1990s so in addition to what I previously posted there are two more “long-skinnies” in existence, but I am not sure if I can get useable imagery . In the thirty years since I first started painting in that format we’ve moved five times while simultaneously going through more computers/hard drives that I care to remember – long story short: there’s a lot of work I just don’t have access to.

There’s also the impact of technological change : from 1970 to 2010 I recorded my work on 35mm slides but eventually I had to concede defeat and shift to digital media. Unfortunately there aren’t too many service bureaus left that can work mountains of 35mm slides I have stacked all around my studio.h