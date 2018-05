Latest member of the Informal Fairies.

When the linework is done I have several copies made – at both 100% on 11″X17″ paper and 64% on 8 1/2″ X 11″. That allows me to try out several color combinations involving both paper and marker. When I find a palette that works I’ll start cutting and pasting.

…and I will still have a clean copy in reserve if I have to start all over again!