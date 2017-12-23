As the title says, It’s time for a change…again.

Orson Scott Card once said that he wasn’t a science fiction writer – just that a lot of what he wants to say falls into that category. I feel much the same way about the art that I come up with, especially with this painting. It’s proper title is “Middle-aged” and an outer space setting fits in nicely with what I am trying to say.

The original painting was done with acrylic on Masonite and measures 15 inches X 36 inches – and it’s part of Jeff Barnes’ rather extensive “Deitrick collection”

There’s definitely a message here and none of the detail is of the “throwaway’ variety.

Enjoy!

