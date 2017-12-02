Flip a Coin: Baja or Abish!

Posted on

Baja200

Designing a Myrmaid for Central America was a little harder than I expected – there really isn’t the wide range of shapes and colors that you find in the Red Sea or the waters around South-East Asia or Indonesia.  I’ve also struggled with a name that really fits, toggling back and forth between “Baja” and “Abish”. In the end I decided to opt for the familiar pose of a young lady using a reflector to insure an even tan while sun-bathing, but clad in classical MesoAmerican costume to help set the location.

