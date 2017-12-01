Maiden Taiwan

Posted on by

I wish I could claim this terrible pun-name  as my own idea, but it actually first came about as the title of  an illustration I did in 1991 for a fantasy-themed calendar loaded with similar puns.   Unfortunately the financial backing fell through…

The  flowing fins and tail of a goldfish evoke the idea of traditional Chinese court dress and work well with this oriental beauty.  Despite my status as a UT alumni I have to confess that orange is not a color I usually personally wear or use in my work…but in this case it works out quite nicely.

Maiden Taiwan 200

