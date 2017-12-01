1971: “…until I met my two good amigos…”

Note: As I’ve said many times – I wasn’t a bad kid, but I wasn’t a particularly good kid either. This post is about one of those times that I definitely wasn’t being a good kid.

Saying that my family grew up with music is a major understatement. If the radio wasn’t playing Mom would be working out her stress by pounding playing the piano, and we all sang or played instruments to varying degrees of success. We also had a good selection of records to listen to, a wide but eclectic library of music ranging from the Sons of the Pioneers to Grieg’s Peer Gynt, My favorite record was a greatest hits album by Jimmy Dean and my favorite song on the LP was titled “Nick O. Teen and Al K. Hall”:

Oh, I never gargled, I never gambled, I never smoked at all

Until I met my two good amigos Nick O. Teen and Al. K. Hall

Not only did our faith restrict their use, alcohol and tobacco were forbidden topics of conversation in our home. Even as a small boy I thought that to be odd and even a bit hypocritical as my father’s smoking was an open secret and several members of mom’s extended family fought – and usually lost – a lifetime battle with demon rum. Whenever the subject of alcohol did come up my mother was quick to warn me that if I took even a single sip I would instantly turn into a hopeless alcoholic because of my genetic heritage.

…which of course made it extremely interesting!

I was thirteen when I first tried smoking during a week spent in Anchorage visiting my best friend from fifth grade Mark. Mom was apprehensive about letting me stay so long, fearing that I would learn bad habits from my buddy… and she was absolutely right. By Tuesday night I was going through Marlboros, Winston’s, and Camels with the best of them, completely clueless about possible connections between the smoke and lung cancer because I wasn’t really smoking-smoking, I was just puffing – sucking the smoke just inside my cheeks then blowing it back out. When Mark caught on to what I was doing he badgered me into inhaling a full drag, where upon I immediately choked, coughed and barfed. Nothing can cool my interest quicker than vomit so my smoking days ceased right then and there.

Alcohol came along a little later when I was a sophomore; my friend Wayne and I each knocked back a couple of beers one night when I stayed over while his folks were in Anchorage on business. We acted like we were drunk, but we really weren’t – the alcohol really didn’t do much for me, so I never acquired a taste or motivation to seriously imbibe later on. About every six months I would have a beer and still get that same lack of effect, but as the end of my senior year approached I decided to make a serious attempt at getting blitzed, just to see if it was possible.

Graduation was a night of surprises, the first being the lack of hassle from my folks when I told them I was taking off with Bill Powell for the night, ostensibly to be all that better prepared for a canoe trip down the Kenai River the next morning. I had a little bit of money gleaned from graduation gifts and as the drinking age in 1971 was eighteen, I had no problem converting a good part of that money into beverages.

Suitably equipped we went out looking for girls, but unfortunately for me Bill got lucky rather quickly requiring me to ride shotgun with John Gordon for the rest of the night. I would periodically sample my store of beverages as we cruised around until we ended up at a party in someone’s basement several miles south of Soldotna. I was totally stoked – this would be the first major party I’d ever been to, my first out-of-control soiree.

I was underwhelmed. It was crowded, smoky, and the noise was far too loud for my liking. Between the cranked-up stereo and people yelling I had a hard time chatting up any of the young ladies in attendance and it all got very boring, but then in quick succession someone yelled “FIGHT!” , another person yelled “THE COPS ARE COMING” and the basement instantly emptied. I started running to John’s car but had a hard time negotiating the several driveways situated between the party site and the car. Back then the Sterling Highway was raised on a compacted gravel base several feet high to cushion the effect from frost heaves, so driveways would make an angle up to connect with the highway. During my escape that night I had to run up the side of one driveway then down the other, repeating the process as I searched for the car, bewildered because I had no idea there were so many connections along this stretch of the highway.

Earlier in the evening we’d heard a rumor that another party was in full swing in Kenai but it now was close to 2:00 AM and John wanted to go home. As he dropped me off at Bill’s house I saw that Bill’s car was nowhere in sight, and as I had no idea what he’d told his parents about the evening’s planned activities I quietly crept into an unfinished addition to the house, curled up under my blazer and slept the best I could.

As soon as Bill showed up the next morning we started preparing the canoe for our river trip, but after an hour of indifferent preparatory work we realized we were both too tired from the night before, blew off the outing and I hitched-hiked home. Mom was slightly suspicious when I slept another 6 hours that afternoon but blessedly said nothing, so I was able to quietly continue recovery from my adventures .

I stayed sprawled on my bunk after I woke up later that afternoon, and thought about how much I had spent, how much I had consumed and what benefits I had derived and made sort of a primitive cost analysis:

The night before I had knocked back:

A six-pack of Olympia beer

A bottle of apple wine

An undetermined amount of Mad-Dog 20/20

…and what did I get out of the experience?

I had a hard time walking straight

I had to pee really bad

I never got that pleasant buzz that everyone talked about, in fact there wasn’t much of anything that had been pleasant that evening. Maybe my stocky build required more alcohol for effect, but as far as I was concerned drinking just wasn’t worth the money and never had a drop after that. It was not the first time that I encountered something that was neither as good nor as bad as I anticipated beforehand.

Postscript: About six weeks later my family went to dinner at the J-Bar-B restaurant which was located close to the party site, so I had a chance to check out my escape route during the light of day. There wasn’t a single driveway between the party site and John’s car so something else had been making me bob and weave….

Advertisements