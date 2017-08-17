Steve Zodiac w/ Thruster Pack

My latest effort at re-designing Fireball XL5 involves the Thruster Packs used for either EVA outside of the ship or movement around a planetary surface.

Clunky technology is one of reasons I love Gerry Anderson’s work. The shows have vehicles and equipment that look futuristic but are in fact usually manifestations of a mature (dead-end) technology that will be tossed aside when the Next New Thing comes along. Think 8-track tape players or RCA Selectavision. The Hawker Hurricane vs. the Spitfire. – the sort of thing I’ve referred to as “technodork” in other writings.

The search for a functional reason for those pointy-shouldered uniforms has bedeviled me since 1963 but other than aesthetics their main value was ease of construction and tailoring. I left the pointy shoulders off the regular duty uniforms but incorporated them into the thruster pack design as a multifunctional breastplate of sorts with concealed mounts for accessories, mounting brackets for propulsion units and foldable wings for fuel economy . It also provides measure of protection while looking suitably “outer space-y” with the pointy shoulder features.

…now if I can just figure out how to make those “oxygen pills” work.

Advertisements