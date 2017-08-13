Fae Dragoon

There were times when working as a professional in the adventure/RPG market put me at a disadvantage as a player. I was so involved with producing art for product lines like Traveller, Space:1889 and Battletech that I missed out on other games I would have like to play – or just read about. One of those was Spelljammer, a game line I still know very little about other than it was a TSR product and concerned a lower-tech level civilization with space ships that relied heavily on magic use.

…so my interest was definitely piqued when my son Conrad approached me in the late 1990s about “conjuring up” visuals for such a setting – for characters he called Fae Troopers. One of the images has seen a lot of use on my rate card for marker renderings but for the most part they just help fill up sketchbooks. Today’s drawing is my version of one of those troopers that moves via horseback…or perhaps more accurately Uintahtherium-back

Advertisements