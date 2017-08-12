The Triads

Posted on by

No, this has nothing to do with Chinese street gangs. It’s the name of an episode of FIREBALL XL5, a Gerry Anderson Supermarionation production  that was my favorite TV show when I was in fifth grade. One of my more self-indulgent pastimes has been a re-design of the visual aspects of the show – this image depicting  a scene from The Triads, an adventure set on a world where everyone and everything is three times larger than their counterparts on Earth.

Strictly speaking the alien that Venus is trying to avoid is much larger than 3X normal, but the drama involved with this huge hand groping for our beautiful doctor of space medicine was just too good to pass up.

