1976: Can You Ship a Pig?

It was a slow period for the battalion – it was the middle of the winter of 1982 and there were no field exercises scheduled until May so I decided to get in a couple hours of night flying. My flight instructor Don suggested we fly down to Kenai and back one Wednesday evening and I agreed: – traffic in the air is scarce during the middle of a winter week and when he offered to pick up the tab for a sandwich at the Kenai terminal I was sold.

After the customary “Kick the tire/light the fire/take a leak” preflight ritual we took off from Fort Richardson and happily set course southwest. It was a nice night for flying with very little turbulence and a full moon to help with navigation – in fact the moonlight over the snow was so bright Don was able to pick out buildings and terrain features as easily as he would during the day.

15 minutes out he looked down and asked “I wonder what that is down there?” the “that” being a fairly well spread out pattern of dimly lit buildings and sparsely traveled gravel roads. I looked down and started rattling off details

“Oh, that’s tank setting 215

That’s P&S

To our left are the two compressor plants

To the right is the office and change room

Right now we are flying over tank setting 3-4”

Don looked at me stunned – then I laughed and told him that I had worked “down there” for a good part of the 1970s, “down there” being the Swanson River Oil Field.

As I’ve written elsewhere my undergraduate years were very different from most other design majors. While my classmates went to Europe or held internships in design firms I worked as a roustabout for Chevron USA at Swanson River. It was the kind of summer job that drew snarky remarks from my classmates at the university, the common assumption being that it was a job that required a lot more out of my biceps than my brains, but that assumption would be anything but true over the course of my seasonal employment there. It took just as much thinking as any college class, albeit a different kind of thinking.

It was a well paid job located in one of the most beautiful locales on earth, but what really made it great were the people I worked with. For example, T.H. Auldridge was the gang foreman, and I give him as much credit as any other human being for anything I may have become or accomplished in my life. He fought across Europe as a tank destroyer commander during WWII, and despite the lack of a college education or any sort of management training, he was one of the best leaders and smartest men I have ever known

When I started there I was surprised to find that the physical layout of the field required judicious study. The field is located in the middle of a game preserve and is leased rather than purchased so everything will have to be restored to pristine condition when the oil runs out. It’s also a gas injection field, which means there aren’t any of those “bobbing elephant” pumps most people associate with oil fields – the oil is situated under an impermeable shale layer and requires an alternate method of extraction. At various sites holes are bored down through that layer and propane is forced down through those holes which in turn force the oil back up –like blowing bubbles through a straw into your milkshake.

In order to keep various lines clear and pumping the system requires the addition of several chemicals which were periodically delivered and maintained by a dedicated truck and driver. Interestingly enough his official job title was “Chemical Truck Driver”, and while the job was rarely given to a summer hire, it has always been a point of pride that I was the chemical truck man and paid Roustabout ”A” wages from my second year on. I’m also proud of the fact that at the end of each summer as I would get ready to go back to school management would ask me to stay on as a permanent hire. I appreciated the gesture but invariably went back to school, however leaving wasn’t easy. My heart really wasn’t in college – reality was Swanson River and working in oil production. School was just something I did until it was time to head back north to my coveralls, boots and hard-hat.

Which brings us back full circle to our title: A pig is a tool for cleaning; as the Chemical Truck Driver one of my duties was to “ship a pig” each week, sending one of them through the pipeline to the refinery in North Kenai. The pig in question is a heavy duty cleaning tool measuring two feet long and was made of a series of thick rubber discs and metal brushes welded to a steel rood. As the pig moves through the pipeline it scours out the asphalt build up inside the pipeline until the pressure of the moving oil propels it to a “pig catcher” at the refinery on the other end. Because the asphalt could build up rather quickly pigs were sent down the line twice a week; failure to do so would result in:

A reduction of the volume of oil transported An increase in the operating pressure within the line Excessive wear and tear on the pipeline itself.

The pig launcher at our end of the line functioned like an airlock providing access underwater. The flow of oil would be diverted, the launcher opened, the pig inserted and the launcher closed up again. The launching procedure was simple but allowed no room for error; manipulating the valves in the wrong order could result in a blow-out at worst or at best a failed launch with the pig lodged just ten feet or so past the insertion point. Consequently shipping a pig was a precise procedure that took concentration and attention-to-detail when it was being performed.

I never saw a mishap with a pig, but my foreman TH had witnessed a near-disaster. It was during a labor dispute years before I was hired that required Chevron to form a crew of replacements made up of administrators, engineers and other white collar workers to serve in place of the regular roustabout crew. It was all a big joke to those replacements until problems started cropping up, which they almost immediately did. To begin with they exhausted the entire annual budget for spare parts within ten days when they used all-new parts and pipe to make repairs: under TH’s guidance the same repairs would have been made by carefully repairing / recycling old material left over from earlier work. Shortly after that debacle several hundred gallons of solvent were spilled and lost when a replacement incorrectly set valves during a bulk off-loading. As bad as those two mishaps were, the near-miss at the pig launcher would have taken the entire field down.

Dual roles within the union and as crew foreman often took TH out to the field, and during one of those visits he happened to drive by the launcher just as it was being loaded by a replacement. He stopped to chat but as he glanced at the launcher he saw that the valves weren’t set correctly. He dove out of his truck and saved the field from a crippling blow-out only after physically pulling the replacement away from the launcher seconds before spinning that last crucial valve wheel. The air turned blue as tempers flared and harsh words were exchanged, but after a second look at the way the valve handles were set the replacement realized TH had just prevented him from “buying a ticket to Libya”1

This story taught me that there is something to be said about the value of practical experience over theory and trade schools or university degrees. The replacement in this story had a Masters Degree in Engineering but that didn’t prevent him from almost losing the entire output of the Swanson River Oil Field. While I have three degrees and I’ve been a professor for the last thirty years I often startle friends and students when I come out strongly in favor of trade school. I think it is unfortunate that a good blue collar trade has lost much of the attraction it had when I was young. But when I think back to events like this I am very glad that someone decided that experience with a pipe wrench took precedence over solving equations.

—————————————————————————————————————–

At the time Chevron’s least popular facility was located in Libya and involuntary reassignment there could be offered in lieu of termination for cause (as was the case when a former plant foreman that ended up there after the main compressor plant underwent a massive explosion on his watch).

To get the full effect this photo should have an accompanying “scratch-n-sniff” strip but I don’t know where to get a sample of “eau de crude oil”

Advertisements