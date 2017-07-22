An Editorial Note Concerning Names

I learned a long time ago that my razor/laser memory was not someone everybody has – or appreciates. There have been times when old friends & companions have been less than enthused when I visit, particularly those who A) sowed a lot of wild oats when young and B) are now pillars in society. Others have just moved on in life and prefer move on and leave the past behind.

This situation prompted me to adopt the Dragnet model of naming characters i.e. “the names have been changed to protect the innocent”. If you’ve read a post here and recognized yourself written with another name please know that odds are I haven’t forgotten you – I’m just showing some respect. If you’d rather have your real name used drop me a line and I will make changes.

