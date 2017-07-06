1959: Evil Pontiac

Dennis Weaver brought us “Duel” the ‘70s made-for TV movie that had him playing a beleaguered freeway driver locked in combat with an evil tractor/trailer rig. Steven King brought us “Christine” – a horror novel about a demonically possessed 1958 Plymouth Fury.

Me? It was “Evil Pontiac” – our family car during the late 1950s.

I don’t remember its exact year or model, just that it was two-tone blue and if it wasn’t as big as a ship it was as big as an airplane – and not some dinky little Cessna. This car was easily as large as an F6 Hellcat, a World-War II era naval fighter famous for its size, weight and propensity for shooting down Japanese aircraft. The resemblance wasn’t based on size either; as was the case for most 50s cars, there were multiple fins and bullet-like projections all over the body of the car and the Pontiac’s two-tone paint job bore a strong resemblance to the paint scheme of Navy fighters early in the war.

…and just as those Hellcats were made to shoot down their Japanese counterparts, the Pontiac was on a mission of destruction, but instead of toasting A6M Zeroes Evil Pontiac was after me!

The first attack happened one day as I was riding in the back seat. This was long before most seat-belt laws, in fact Evil Pontiac had no seat-belts installed at all so as usual I was standing up behind the front seat watching my mom drive and commenting on the scenery. Unfortunately during this trip Mom had to slam on the brakes to avoid hitting an animal, which sent me tumbling first to the floor…and just as unfortunately, before I hit the nice upholstered floor my forehead made contact with the rim of an opened can that was inexplicably rolling around on the floor. The impact made a large cut so Mom immediately turned for the emergency room where I collected the 5 stitches it took to close the wound. I remember each individual stitch because they worked on me sans any sort of pain control, the reasoning being that I was crying so loud and flopping around so much that they couldn’t safely administer a shot. Personally I think they could have tried harder but hey – it was the Fifties.

The second attempt the Pontiac made was about six months later and was more subtle and indirect. This time Mom had a car-load of kids and we were happily headed for the swimming pool, but when she arrived she found that my hand had been slammed in the door for the entire trip. Again, my cries for help had worked against me – we had all been very excited about going to the pool and Mom mistook my cries of pain for squeals of laughter. I still have a hard time wondering how anyone could make that mistake but then again with the high-pitched voice seven year- old boys are equipped with I can understand how the mistake could have been made. I was just relieved that domestic cars of the 50s weren’t engineered to extremely close tolerances. There was enough space between door and frame that making the four mile trip with my hand jammed in there left no permanent damage. It could have been a LOT worse – If we’d been driving a Volkswagen you’d be calling me “Lefty”.

Evil Pontiac was learning because the third attack was even more devious and indirect. I had become wary of Evil Pontiac, avoiding most road trips but the local gas station was participating in a promotional campaign being run by “The Lawman” a TV western that the station’s chain was sponsoring – with each full tank of gas sold they would give away a replica of the badge worn by the star of the show. Sadly, my father was not aware that the fate of the free Western world depended on my possession of that badge, and had failed to bring one home after his previous two trips to the gas station, so I decided to accompany him this time around. He was all for it; he had only recently retired from the Navy and was still getting used to being a dad 365 days a year instead of just when he was in port so he welcomed the time together.

Entry into civilian life had been a tough transition for him and his speech was still peppered with a mixture of nautical terms and a smattering of Japanese that he’d picked up during the multiple visits he’d made there while assigned to the USS Midway. For example all the siblings were addressed with the –san honorific (I was inexplicably known as “Jocko-san”) and when he wanted us to move it was “Hayako!” Unfortunately this unique form of pidgin English meant that my sisters and I weren’t too sure of what he wanted or felt so it was quite an experience whenever we had any one-on-one time.

One thing I was sure of; he wasn’t as casual as my mom was in driving, and I had to sit in the front seat with him. I was also told I had to sit still for the entire trip (a grueling two mile odyssey); above all else I was forbidden to turn on the radio or touch any of the radio’s knobs. Instantly all thoughts of the Lawman’s badge fled from my mind as I became obsessed with the car radio. I had never turned on or tuned a car radio in my life up to that time but now it became the very point of my existence. It wasn’t until we got to the gas station and my dad got out of the car, leaving me alone with the forbidden radio button that I realized the clever trap Evil Pontiac had sprung on me.

I touched the window crank. Nothing happened. I touched the button to the glove compartment. I got a slight scare when the door to the glove compartment popped open, but it was easily securely shut again. Faulty logic comes easily to a seven-year old: “This proves that I can push any button and nothing will happen” followed by “If something were to happen it can be easily corrected”. Why the worry. It was as if Evil Pontiac was whispering to me, urging me to turn the radio on, and before I realized it my hand was moving almost of its own accord to turn the knob my dad had just tapped in warning.

Daddy will never know” I thought, “He touched it and nothing happened so I’m in the clear”

BZZZZZTTTTTZZAPPPPP!

Instantly a cloud of noxious blue smoke filled the front seat area. The intense metallic smell was the strongest odor I have ever encountered in my short life and for a moment it stunned me. I looked around trying to find the crank handle for the window but the smoke had my eyes watering to the point of near-blindness. I shied away from trying to find the fan knob figuring it to be just as treacherous. It was at that point that the driver’s side door started to open causing the smoke to dispel a bit. At first I praised it as a miracle – then I realized with a chill that it was my dad getting back into the car.

I was caught dead-to-rights. The only “upside” to the situation was the smoke – it was so dense and blue that I could make out little more than my Dad’s silhouette so I was spared “The Look.” I decided to take the brazen way out:

“So, any Lawman badges left?”

Non-verbal sputtering and what seemed to be traces of Japanese invective erupted from his side of the car. I braced myself for the inevitable smack, but it never came. Instead he started the car, backed out and drove back home, the smoke eventually clearing out under the rush of air scooped up through the open wind-wings. I remained totally silent and still during the trip and by the time we got home Dad was perturbed about something else enough that I was able to escape unscathed – or should I say “unswatted”.

From that point on the Evil Pontiac and I had sort of a truce. When we went anywhere I would climb into the back seat and sit perfectly silent and still – and in exchange Evil Pontiac left me alone.

It was a glorious occasion a year or so later when my parents got a new car, a white 1960 Ford Falcon station wagon. In theory a station wagon should have given us more space but in addition to being a station wagon the Falcon was also a compact – which meant it was a very small station wagon. It was also about that time that my youngest sister was born bringing the total number of family members to seven so space became even that much dearer. As the only boy in the family, courtesy required that my regular berth was the back deck behind the seats.

It was a hard ride and I put in a lot of miles sitting back there, to include a 3000 mile move to Anchorage, Alaska in the fall of 1962 but I never complained once. Though my little tuckus often went numb and I inhaled more road dust than I ever thought possible, I was content. I was pretty sure that this happy little white car wasn’t going to cut me, smash my fingers or trick me into foolish behavior.

